VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of ITM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.15.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

