Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $26,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $68.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

