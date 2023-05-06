Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $889.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
