Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $889.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 465,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $6,602,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 280,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,818,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

