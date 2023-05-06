Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $210.86 and last traded at $208.48, with a volume of 103188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.97.

The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.58.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

