Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $199,753.92 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
