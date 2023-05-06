Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.41

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $9.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 76,857 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

