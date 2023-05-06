Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

VIAV opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 198,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

