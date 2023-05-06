VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $32,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.