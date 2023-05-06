Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 3,075 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,218,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $24.50 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

