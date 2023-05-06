Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar Purchases 1,772 Shares

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar bought 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.12. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.