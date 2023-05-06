Virginia R. Bayes Buys 2,000 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) EVP Virginia R. Bayes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.