Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $15.19. Vital Farms shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 91,136 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $629.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

