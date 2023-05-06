VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Ecolab stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

