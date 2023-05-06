VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $615.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

