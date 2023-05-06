VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $67.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

VSE Price Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $615.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. Analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 79.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

