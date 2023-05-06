VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

VSE stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts expect that VSE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

