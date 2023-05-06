W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Lessened by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after acquiring an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

