W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $675.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

