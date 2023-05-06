Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.30

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.30 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 5044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WD. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,893,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

