Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $36.00. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 168,784 shares.

The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 106,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

