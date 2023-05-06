Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $31.29

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $35.10. Wayfair shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 2,836,757 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wayfair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

