Wedbush Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $19.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.
Revolve Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
