Wedbush Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $19.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.