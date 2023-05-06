Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $34,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.