WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $191.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $129.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,450.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

