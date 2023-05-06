WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Down to $144.08

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.08, but opened at $125.37. WESCO International shares last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 303,764 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

WESCO International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,450.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WESCO International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

