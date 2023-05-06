Western Digital (WDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

