WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.75. WidePoint shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 21,433 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

WidePoint Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 94.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

