William Blair Weighs in on VSE Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

VSE Stock Up 2.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $615.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VSE by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VSE by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the third quarter valued at $977,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

Featured Articles

