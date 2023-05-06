William Young Jr. Carroll Purchases 1,500 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SmartFinancial Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
