William Young Jr. Carroll Purchases 1,500 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

