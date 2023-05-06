WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,430,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

