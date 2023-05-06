WMS Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

