Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

