WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. WRIT Media Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 501 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

WRIT Media Group, Inc operates a diversified media and software company whose operations include digital currency software development, including trading platforms and Blockchain solutions, Crypto-currency power solutions, content production and distribution, and video game and NFT sales and distribution via mobile platforms.

