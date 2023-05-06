WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$187.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$187.73.
WSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSP Global stock opened at C$178.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$174.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.90. The firm has a market cap of C$22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$182.14.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.67%.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
