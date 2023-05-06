Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $42.42 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.