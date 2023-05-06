XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.39.

XPO stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

