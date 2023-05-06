Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $108.97 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

