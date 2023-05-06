Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Yamana Gold Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AUY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
