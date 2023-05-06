Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,356,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 530,084 shares during the period. Finally, Settian Capital LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 1,039,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

