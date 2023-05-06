Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 725,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.49 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

