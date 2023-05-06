Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was up 9.4% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 648,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 549,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,409. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

