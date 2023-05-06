Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

