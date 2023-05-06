Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %
ZBH stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.
Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet
In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.