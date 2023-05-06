Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

ZBH stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

