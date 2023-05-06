Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 2,233,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 4,253,006 shares.The stock last traded at $20.77 and had previously closed at $22.66.

Specifically, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,680. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 19.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

