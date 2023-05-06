Zymeworks (ZYME) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

