1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms Maintains Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

