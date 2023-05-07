10,421 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

