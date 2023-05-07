1,072 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

