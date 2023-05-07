12,321 Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

