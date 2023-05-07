13,421 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Creative Planning increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 5,112.15% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

