1,513 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average is $171.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.